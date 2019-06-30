China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Both China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 7 0.96 N/A 0.40 15.46 China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Distance Education Holdings Limited and China Online Education Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 29.5% 4.4% China Online Education Group 0.00% 51% -46%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Distance Education Holdings Limited. Its rival China Online Education Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Online Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares and 0% of China Online Education Group shares. Insiders held 1% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.24% of China Online Education Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -1.51% -7.1% -14.86% -15.44% -23.65% -7.24% China Online Education Group -3.17% 6.42% -15.08% -31.12% -45.59% -19.67%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited has stronger performance than China Online Education Group

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats China Online Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.