China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Comparing side by side

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.88 N/A 0.38 13.33 American Public Education Inc. 31 1.82 N/A 1.33 24.92

Table 1 demonstrates China Distance Education Holdings Limited and American Public Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Public Education Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Distance Education Holdings Limited. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of American Public Education Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8% American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, American Public Education Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Distance Education Holdings Limited are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor American Public Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. American Public Education Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Distance Education Holdings Limited and American Public Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, American Public Education Inc.’s potential upside is 17.90% and its consensus target price is $37.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Distance Education Holdings Limited and American Public Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 94.4% respectively. 1% are China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of American Public Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58% American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited has -23.58% weaker performance while American Public Education Inc. has 16.02% stronger performance.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.