China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.44 N/A 0.88 12.61 TransUnion 67 6.18 N/A 1.41 45.71

In table 1 we can see China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransUnion is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransUnion, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and TransUnion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, TransUnion’s consensus target price is $84.33, while its potential upside is 2.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TransUnion are owned by institutional investors. About 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TransUnion has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has -14.91% weaker performance while TransUnion has 13.06% stronger performance.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.