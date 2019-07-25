China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.48 N/A 0.88 12.61 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.20 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a beta of -0.5 and its 150.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is $36.67, which is potential 3.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 84.9%. Insiders owned roughly 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.