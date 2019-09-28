China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.76 N/A 0.88 11.80 LSC Communications Inc. 1 -0.87 32.45M -4.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% LSC Communications Inc. 2,487,543,119.97% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares and 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than LSC Communications Inc.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.