China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.16 N/A 0.88 11.80 Conduent Incorporated 10 0.31 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Conduent Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Conduent Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Conduent Incorporated which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conduent Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Conduent Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Conduent Incorporated has an average price target of $9.75, with potential upside of 37.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Conduent Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 97.6% respectively. About 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Conduent Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated has weaker performance than China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats Conduent Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.