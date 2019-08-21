China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.29 N/A 0.88 11.80 Cintas Corporation 224 3.98 N/A 7.65 34.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation. Cintas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cintas Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current beta is -0.22 and it happens to be 122.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cintas Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Cintas Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cintas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation’s consensus price target is $225.75, while its potential downside is -15.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders owned 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Cintas Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Cintas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.