China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.22 N/A 0.88 11.80 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.41 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cass Information Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a beta of -0.22 and its 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 34.51% are China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. was more bearish than Cass Information Systems Inc.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.