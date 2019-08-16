China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.22 N/A 0.88 11.80 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.58 N/A 1.44 5.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. Asta Funding Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Asta Funding Inc. on the other hand, has -0.41 beta which makes it 141.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 14.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has -20.37% weaker performance while Asta Funding Inc. has 72.07% stronger performance.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.