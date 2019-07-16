China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

We will be contrasting the differences between China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.24 N/A 0.88 12.61 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.01 N/A 17.31 8.41

In table 1 we can see China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $166.33 average price target and a 10.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 98.1%. Insiders owned 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. was more bearish than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.