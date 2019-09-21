China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Comparison side by side

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.46 N/A 0.88 11.80 Shutterstock Inc. 40 2.03 N/A 0.84 45.95

Demonstrates China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Shutterstock Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current beta is -0.22 and it happens to be 122.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Shutterstock Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shutterstock Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 60.6% respectively. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.51%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Shutterstock Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.