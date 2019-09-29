China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Comparison side by side

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 10 0.00 12.00M 0.88 11.80 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 39 1.14 107.58M 1.12 32.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is presently more affordable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 120,120,120.12% 37% 27.1% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 277,268,041.24% 15% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a -0.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s potential downside is -7.17% and its average price target is $36.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 34.51% are China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 12 of the 14 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.