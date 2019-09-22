China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Since China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Masco Corporation 39 1.41 N/A 2.29 17.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Masco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Masco Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Masco Corporation on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Masco Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Masco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Masco Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of Masco Corporation is $48, which is potential 18.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Masco Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -44.03% weaker performance while Masco Corporation has 39.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.