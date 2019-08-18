China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92

Demonstrates China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s potential upside is 31.58% and its consensus price target is $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares and 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares. Insiders held 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima had bullish trend.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.