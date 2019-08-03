China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Both China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 50 1.15 N/A 1.83 29.15

Table 1 demonstrates China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Installed Building Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Installed Building Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7%

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Installed Building Products Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Installed Building Products Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Installed Building Products Inc.

In next table is given China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Installed Building Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Installed Building Products Inc. is $49.75, which is potential -5.94% downside.

Roughly 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Installed Building Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -44.03% weaker performance while Installed Building Products Inc. has 58.15% stronger performance.

Installed Building Products Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.