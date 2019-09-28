China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 3.33M -12.99 0.00 Caesarstone Ltd. 16 1.33 20.49M 0.65 21.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Caesarstone Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Caesarstone Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 406,246,187.63% -71% -57.9% Caesarstone Ltd. 132,108,317.21% 4.8% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd.’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are 4 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Caesarstone Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Caesarstone Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Caesarstone Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Caesarstone Ltd. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 14.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Caesarstone Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 42%. Insiders held roughly 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -44.03% weaker performance while Caesarstone Ltd. has 3.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Caesarstone Ltd. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.