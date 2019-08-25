China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

As General Building Materials companies, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 Aspen Aerogels Inc. 5 1.32 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Aspen Aerogels Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% Aspen Aerogels Inc. -5.01% -5.71% 57.14% 148.12% 27.66% 209.86%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Aspen Aerogels Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.