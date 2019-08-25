China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

As General Building Materials companies, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.99
|0.00
|Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|5
|1.32
|N/A
|-1.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and Aspen Aerogels Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|-71%
|-57.9%
|Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.7%
|-31.9%
Volatility & Risk
China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.
Liquidity
China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Aspen Aerogels Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Aerogels Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1.94%
|-6.52%
|-24.92%
|-52.84%
|-45.61%
|-44.03%
|Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|-5.01%
|-5.71%
|57.14%
|148.12%
|27.66%
|209.86%
For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Aspen Aerogels Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
