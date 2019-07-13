China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

As Biotechnology companies, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.52 N/A 3.36 28.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.80% and an $88 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.