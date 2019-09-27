China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 102 2.81 16.37M 3.36 28.57 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 16,034,871.19% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 285,104,364.33% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.