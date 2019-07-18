China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|89
|7.50
|N/A
|3.36
|28.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|7.4%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
11.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -5.63% at a $88 consensus target price. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 84.96% and its consensus target price is $30. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Synthorx Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.39%
|16.36%
|35.79%
|12.76%
|23.84%
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
