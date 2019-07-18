China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -5.63% at a $88 consensus target price. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 84.96% and its consensus target price is $30. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Synthorx Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.