China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.66
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.08
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -14.03%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
