China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.08 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -14.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.