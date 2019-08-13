China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|91
|7.37
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.26 beta means China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.66 beta.
Liquidity
12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -8.59% at a $88 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
