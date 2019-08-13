China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.37 N/A 3.36 28.57 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -8.59% at a $88 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.