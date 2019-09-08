China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Quanterix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -14.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.