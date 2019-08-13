China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.34 N/A 3.36 28.57 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.14% for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 3.1% respectively. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.