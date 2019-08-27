China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

We are comparing China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.57 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a -11.81% downside potential. On the other hand, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 715.45% and its average price target is $19. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.