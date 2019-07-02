China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

As Biotechnology companies, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.67 N/A 3.36 28.00 Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Motif Bio plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -7.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.