China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.36 N/A 3.36 28.57 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -8.39%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 234.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 52.1% respectively. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.