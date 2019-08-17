China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.57 N/A 3.36 28.57 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, and a -10.92% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 14.83% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genmab A/S seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S.