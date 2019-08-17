China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|91
|7.57
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, and a -10.92% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 14.83% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genmab A/S seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S.
