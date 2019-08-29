China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, FibroGen Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, and a -11.96% downside potential. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential upside is 43.46%. Based on the results given earlier, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 67.8%. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.