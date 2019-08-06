China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.51 N/A 3.36 28.57 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential downside is -5.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.