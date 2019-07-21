China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.48 N/A 3.36 28.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.89 N/A 3.71 24.22

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 11.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.38% and an $88 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 88.4%. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.