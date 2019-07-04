China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

As Biotechnology businesses, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.67 N/A 3.36 28.00 CytRx Corporation 1 43.23 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, CytRx Corporation is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 11.1 and 9.1. Competitively, CytRx Corporation has 8.8 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CytRx Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.65% and an $88 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.9% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.