China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We will be contrasting the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.63 N/A 3.36 28.57 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 200.13 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 24.7%. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.