China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.82 N/A 3.36 28.57 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.18 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.