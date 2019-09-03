China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -12.24%. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 152.21%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.