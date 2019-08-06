China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.51 N/A 3.36 28.57 CorMedix Inc. 9 356.20 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 16.8%. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.