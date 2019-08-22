China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.60 N/A 3.36 28.57 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 518.73 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, and a -11.26% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 10% respectively. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.