China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.56 N/A 3.36 28.57 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.89 N/A 2.79 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -10.80%. On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 49.65% and its consensus target price is $85. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.