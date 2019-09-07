China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -14.03% at a $88 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 30.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, argenx SE is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 55.81% respectively. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.