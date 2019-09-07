China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.66
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE.
Profitability
Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -14.03% at a $88 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 30.67% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, argenx SE is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 55.81% respectively. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
