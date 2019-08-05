China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.57 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -8.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 4.9%. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.