China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|90
|7.71
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Volatility & Risk
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -8.16%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 4.9%. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.