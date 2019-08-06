China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.51 N/A 3.36 28.57 Agenus Inc. 3 2.53 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.67% and an $88 average target price. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 130.41% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 33.6%. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.