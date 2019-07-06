China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.42 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -7.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.