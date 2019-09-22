China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.75 N/A 3.36 28.57 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 8%. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.