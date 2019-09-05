China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparing side by side

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.89 N/A 3.36 28.57 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.3. The Current Ratio of rival Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, and a -14.52% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 277.36% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 61.9% respectively. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.