China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.66
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -14.03% at a $88 average price target. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 100.00% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
