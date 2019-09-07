China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -14.03% at a $88 average price target. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 100.00% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc.