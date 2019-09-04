China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.76 N/A 3.36 28.57 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -13.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 31% respectively. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.