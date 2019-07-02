China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.67 N/A 3.36 28.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta means China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. OncoCyte Corporation’s 539.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 6.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 11.1 and 9.1. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.69% for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. with average target price of $88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.