China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.90 N/A 3.36 28.57 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.3. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average price target and a 24.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 65.8%. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Merus N.V.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.