China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparing side by side

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.75 N/A 3.36 28.57 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 39.3 and 39.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.