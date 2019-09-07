China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparing side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.03% and an $88 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.